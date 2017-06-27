Wildfire burning south of Merritt

At least three firefighters were on scene this afternoon battling a wildfire near Coley Creek Road, about 36 kilometres south of Merritt.

The blaze sparked up on June 27, growing to .1 hectares as of 3 p.m. in the afternoon, said Fire Prevention Officer Max Birkner. At this time, the fire is suspected to have been started by a person, he added.

“It’s under investigation,” he said.

The Merritt Fire Zone was recently upgraded to the highest danger rating possible for risk of wildfires, after a string of hot temperatures dried out the Nicola Valley in late June.

Logan Lake fire contained, Kamloops fire out of control

A wildfire half a hectare in size that popped up near Logan Lake recently has been contained by firefighters, but one in Kamloops is out of control.

The Dewdrop Trail fire, burning 12 kilometres west of Kamloops, has devoured 260 hectares and there’s no sign of it slowing.

The fire started as a controlled burn on June 16, but grew Tuesday, prompting the response of 69 firefighters, with 20 more expected to arrive on scene Tuesday evening.

Air support was in the area, but has since been released, according to fire information officer Justine Hunse.

“Right now, the fire is still classified as an out-of-control fire,” she said. “However, the firefighters are working hard out there, so, hopefully, we can start to see some containment figures some time soon.”

The Dewdrop fire started the day at 200 hectares in size, but had grown by 60 hectares by Tuesday afternoon.

It began as a controlled burn ignited on June 16, in response to a much smaller wildfire that is believed to have been human-caused.

Last Friday (June 23), a 0.5 hectare wildfire sparked near Logan Lake approximately a kilometre from the intersection of Highway 97C and 97D, but firefighters have since contained it.

Hunse said the cause if the fire is still under investigation.

The Kamloops Fire Centre covers a huge area, from Blue River in the north to the U.S. border in the south and from Bridge River in the west to the Monashee Mountains in the east.

—with files from Adam Williams (Kamloops This Week)