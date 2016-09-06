Wildfire on South Spencer Road contained, evacuation alert lifted

A forest fire burning about two kilometres south of Lytton has been stunted by firefighters, allowing the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to lift the evacuation alert for the area on Sept. 6.

“The size is the same, it’s 532 hectares, but is contained to 75 per cent, which is the maximum anticipated containment for this fire,” said Max Birkener, information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

At this point, the crews will remain on scene to manage the fire while it burns out, added Birkener.

“[Firefighters] are demobilizing some equipment, they’re still putting in some guard where needed. They’re also receiving pretty good weather, so they’re just patrolling, doing IR [infrared] scans, and also letting it burn out,” said Birkener.

While the evacuation alert was lifted on Sept. 6, an evacuation order for Lytton — issued by the TNRD and the Lytton First Nation — had been lifted on Sept. 2.

“First, an area goes on evacuation alert. At that point, people are told that they have to be ready to leave within a certain amount of time if the fire gets worse,” explained Birkener. “When there is an evacuation order, that’s when there is actually an order given from BC Wildfire Service that recommends people leave their homes.”

Forty-nine firefighters, one helicopter, a water truck, and 12 support staff are still on scene to continue containment efforts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Birkener.