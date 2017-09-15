- Wildfires have burned four times province’s annual allowable cutPosted 3 hours ago
Wildfires have burned four times province’s annual allowable cut
By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)
The B.C. government is “looking at all means” to help keep the forestry industry standing after this summer’s unprecedented wildfire season scorched an estimated 53-million cubic metres of timber — an amount four times the province’s annual allowable cut.
Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said the province is working to figure out how much of the impacted timber is salvageable.
“It’s similar to the pine beetle situation,” he told reporters Friday. “If it is merchantable, we want to get in and get it cut and get it to the mills before it is too dry.”
Donaldson said provincial officials are keeping their options open.
“We’re looking at all means to try to ensure there’s fibre going to the mills and there’s enough wood to keep the shifts going,” he said.