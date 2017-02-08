Winter storm warning for Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.

An intense Pacific warm front from the Pacific Ocean is expected to bring heavy snow — and hazardous driving conditions — to the highway tonight and Thursday with up to 70 centimetres of snow expected within a 24 hour period.

The Fraser Canyon will see snow accumulations ranging from 15 to 20 cm near Lytton to 50 cm near Boston Bar.

Freezing rain is also expected near Hope on Thursday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Road closures are possible.

There are also multiple snowfall and winter storm warnings in place for the Lower Mainland, Okanagan and much of the Kootenays.

Weather in the mountain passes can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.