Winter tires required for highway driving as of this weekend

It’s that time of year again.

The provincial government is reminding drivers that as of Oct. 1 motorists will be required to equip their vehicles with winter tires if they plan to travel on certain highways.

In British Columbia, winter tires are defined as those labelled with either the mountain snowflake symbol or the mud and snow (M+S) symbol.

These tires must be in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres, and must be used on designated highways Oct. 1 to March 31.

Drivers who don’t have the proper winter tires on their vehicle can receive a fine of $121. Those who don’t have the minimum tread depth on their tires (3.5mm) on the designated routes can receive a fine of $109.

“Drivers who travel on high mountain passes and designated routes where weather can suddenly change need to make sure their vehicles are winter ready,” Minister of Transportation Todd Stone said in a press release.

“We want to be certain drivers are prepared for unpredictable and changing driving conditions. Make sure you are using winter tires that are in good condition, with solid treads, and adjusting your speed to match road and weather conditions.”

Signs are posted identifying highways where winter tires are required for lighter cars and trucks, and where chains are required for heavy commercial trucks. These routes are generally located approaching high mountain passes and highways which see significant winter conditions and where conditions can change from rain to snow very quickly, stated the press release.

Winter tires improve driving safety by providing better traction in snow, slush and icy conditions. Drivers are also reminded to check tire air pressure frequently, as it decreases in cold weather.

Drivers planning to travel through routes where winter tires are required are encouraged to “know before you go” and check DriveBC.ca for the latest for latest highway conditions, highway cams, route forecasts and delay information.