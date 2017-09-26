Winter tires required next week

Police are reminding motorists to have winter tires on their vehicles, and Old Man Winter is already making them necessary.

As of Sunday (Oct.1), B.C. motorists wishing to travel on most highways will be required to have winter tires, which are identified by the symbol of a snowflake within a three-peaked mountain. Tires with the mud and snow (M+S) symbol are also acceptable.

Weather on local highways is proving the need for winter tires ahead of the deadline as snow fell along the Okaganagn Connector between Merritt and Kelowna last week.

“Even now we’re getting snow up on the summits going to Vancouver and Kelowna, and if you [have] summer tires it’s just going to cause problems on the highway,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

She said many people will leave their winter tires on all year, so it’s important to check and ensure those tires still have the proper tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Drivers travelling without the proper tires could be slapped with a fine of $121 as well as $109 fine for not having the proper tread depth.

If pulled over by police and caught in violation of the law, an officer may prevent a motorist from travelling if not properly equipped for road conditions or for safety reasons.

Signs are posted identifying highways where winter tires are required for lighter cars and trucks, and where chains are required for heavy commercial trucks. These routes are generally located approaching high mountain passes and highways which see significant winter conditions and where conditions can change from rain to snow very quickly.

Winter tires are required on designated highways from Oct. 1 to March 31.