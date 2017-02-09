Winter weather closes Coquihalla, Highway 1, Highway 3

UPDATE (6:17 p.m.): The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope is closed in both directions again due to a motor vehicle incident. A travel advisory has also been issued for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops due to freezing rain. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

UPDATE: The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope reopened at 4 p.m. today (Feb. 9) according to Drive BC. Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton remain closed.

A severe winter storm and avalanche concerns has closed sections of major highways near Merritt this afternoon (Feb. 9), cutting off access to the Lower Mainland from the southern Interior.

As of about 12 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation has closed the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope in both directions due to freezing rain and multiple traffic accidents, according to VSA Highway Maintenance and Drive BC.

That highway is closed at the Coldwater interchange and there is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Earlier this morning, Highway 1 from Yale to Jackass Mountain and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton were closed due to high avalanche hazards, according to Drive BC.

There is no estimated time of reopening for these roads either.

Check Drive BC for updates.