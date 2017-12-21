Winter weather expected to stick around as holiday forecast calls for cool, dry conditions in Merritt

It’s going to be a white Christmas this year, but Environment Canada says not to expect another bout of heavy snow as colder, drier conditions begin to hit the Nicola Valley.

Earlier this week Merritt went from an unseasonably green December to a winter wonderland as approximately 15 centimetres of snow fell in a short period of time between Monday (Dec. 18) and Wednesday (Dec. 20).

Parts of the Coquihalla Highway, however, saw up to 40 centimetres of snow this week, which finally let up on Wednesday.

Routes around Merritt, including the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 8, were closed for hours on Dec. 18 and 19 while winter conditions buffeted the region.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said the highway shouldn’t see another heavy snowfall over the holidays, but drivers should still exercise caution on the roads.

“We might get a flake here or there if we get some low cloud start to settle in, but generally it’s turing to colder and somewhat sunnier [conditions],” said Lundquist

This is good news for travellers as there isn’t much snow expected until at least Boxing Day, Lundquist said.

“And, to top it all off, it’s going to be impossible to melt that snow, which means we’ll have a nice, white Christmas,” he said.

Temperatures are forecasted to dip below the minus 10 degree mark over the holidays, Lundquist told the Herald.

Merritt is expected to see lows of about minus 15 degrees between Friday and Sunday.

Motorists can monitor the drivebc.ca website for the latest travel conditions.