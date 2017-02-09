Winter weather leads to big rig traffic jam at Merritt

Truck driver Richard Durnin plans to spend the night in Merritt in the cab of his rig after severe winter weather stymied his delivery to Vancouver.

“I’m just going to sit here, and when they open [the highways] up and all these guys leave, I’m just going to find a better parking spot,” said Durnin.

About 30 big rigs and a pair of Greyhound buses packed the Wagon West Travel Plaza earlier this afternoon (Feb. 9) after a severe winter storm and avalanche concerns closed major highways, cutting off access to the Lower Mainland from the southern Interior.

The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope was closed for about four hours this afternoon. The Ministry of Transportation shut down the highway at the Coldwater interchange at about 12 p.m. due to freezing rain and multiple traffic accidents.

VSA Highway Maintenance reopened that section of highway at about 4 p.m., but it was closed again at 6 p.m. due to a vehicle incident.

Earlier this morning, sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton were closed due to avalanche concerns, and remain closed as of 4 p.m.

Durnin, who hails from northern Alberta, said his dispatcher told him to stay in Merritt until its safe to drive. Durning added that he has a microwave and TV in the cab of his vehicle and probably lives in it about five days per week anyway.

“It was nice in northern Alberta,” he said of the weather. “It was minus 20, but the roads were clear and dry,” he said with a laugh. “Come down south here and now look what we get.”

Truck driver Lucky Sandhu hasn’t had the good fortune his name would suggest.

Sandhu is hauling plywood to Vancouver, and told the Herald the poor weather had him hung up in Cache Creek yesterday and now Merritt today. While his truck also has a cabin to sleep in, he planned to hit the road for the coast as soon as the highway reopened.

While the Coquihalla reopened, the snow that led to its closure is expected to persist into Friday morning.

The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton were all hit with huge amounts of snow in the past 24 hours — but more is on the way.

Environment Canada stated on its website that the mix of freezing rain and snow falling on all three roads will change back to just snow later this evening. About 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected on the Coquihalla, 10 cm in the Fraser Canyon up to 10 cm on Highway 3.

For further updates on B.C. roads, go online to drivebc.ca.