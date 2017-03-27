Witnesses sought after highway shooter caught

Members of the RCMP are searching for witnesses, after a winding chase which led Mounties across the province hunting a suspect who was allegedly shooting at semi-trucks along the highway last weekend.

The sequence of events began at about 8:30 p.m. on March 24. RCMP officers from B.C.’s North District were searching for a blue Dodge Caliber, believed to be travelling southbound on Highway 97 after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired at passenger vehicles and semi-trucks.

The reports came in from Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Clucuz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House, according to a press release from the RCMP.

Officers across the province were then notified about the suspect vehicle, and the North District issued a press release asking the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

At around 3:35 p.m. on March 25, Chillliwack RCMP received a report that a man had allegedly been shot in near the Ford Mountain Forest Road.

“Police learned that the victim had fled the suspect and managed to find help when he came upon Canadian Forces personnel working at a range on Chilliwack Lake Road,” the release went on to state.

Military police and reservists provided first aid to the 39-year-old Chilliwack man, who survived the incident but remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, in response to the shooting, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Integrated Police Dog Service, and the RCMP’s Air Services were deployed to the Ford Mountain Forest Road area to conduct an extensive ground and air search.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., members of the police dog team and from the ERT located the suspect and took him into custody without further incident. The man’s vehicle was located nearby, stated the press release from the B.C. RCMP.

“This proved to be an extremely fluid and fast-evolving situation. Public safety was our priority. To ensure the safe apprehension of the suspect, we engaged all specialized resources available and ensured all police personnel had what they needed. We cannot underestimate the role the quick coordination of resources and timely sharing of information had on the resolution of this incident” says C/Supt. Dave Attfield.

North District RCMP Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate and co-ordinate all instances of shots fired at commercial and personal vehicles. Police are asking anyone who may have been the victim of a suspicious incident allegedly involving the suspect or suspect vehicle described above to contact their local police.

Investigators from the Chilliwack Serious Crime Unit are continuing their investigation of the incident that occurred in the Ford Mountains Forrest Service Road area. All investigative efforts will also look at the suspect’s movements prior to March 24 and possible motivations, the press release stated.

The suspect is currently facing one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, with additional charges being considered.