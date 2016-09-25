- Winter tires required for highway driving as of this weekendPosted 52 mins ago
- Merritt mill closure latest in series of Interior setbacks going back 15 yearsPosted 3 hours ago
- Cattlemen call on province to focus on water storagePosted 5 hours ago
- Province partners with BC First Nations Forestry CouncilPosted 21 hours ago
- Woman overdoses in Lions Memorial ParkPosted 22 hours ago
- Tolko closure a shockPosted 1 day ago
- LNIB holds all candidates forumPosted 3 days ago
- GALLERY: Community, sun shows up for Terry Fox RunPosted 3 days ago
- Lower Nicola Indian Band enters into two historic agreementsPosted 4 days ago
- Tolko Industries to close Merritt millPosted 4 days ago
Woman overdoses in Lions Memorial Park
Police were called to the Nicola Valley Hospital Thursday morning (Sept. 22) after a woman overdosed on heroin in Lions Memorial Park.
Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald the overdose took place at about 8 a.m. and the woman has since recovered.
Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital and she was revived.
He said the woman told police the incident was the first time she had taken heroin.
“She’s fine, but she won’t tell us anything else” said Flemming.
Flemming said he’s not sure if naloxone was used to revive the woman.
Naloxone is a drug, which when injected intravenously can slow down the effects of an opioid induced drug overdose.