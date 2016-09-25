Woman overdoses in Lions Memorial Park

Police were called to the Nicola Valley Hospital Thursday morning (Sept. 22) after a woman overdosed on heroin in Lions Memorial Park.

Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald the overdose took place at about 8 a.m. and the woman has since recovered.

Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital and she was revived.

He said the woman told police the incident was the first time she had taken heroin.

“She’s fine, but she won’t tell us anything else” said Flemming.

Flemming said he’s not sure if naloxone was used to revive the woman.

Naloxone is a drug, which when injected intravenously can slow down the effects of an opioid induced drug overdose.