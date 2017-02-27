Woman sentenced for home invasion

A Kamloops woman who broke into an apartment in Merritt and bear sprayed multiple people last August was sentenced to probation and time already served for what was described in court as a home invasion.

Patricia Hanson-Johnson appeared in a Kamloops courtroom Monday (Feb. 27) via video conference from a correctional facility in the Lower Mainland. She pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a weapon and a breach of recognizance.

“The assault was essentially a home invasion-style attack,” said Crown lawyer Evan Goulet.

Goulet told the court that on Aug. 1, 2016 at about 10:30 p.m., a number of people who were in the apartment unit on Blair Street heard a knock at the door, which came from a woman identifying herself as Karma — a nickname Hanson-Johnson is known to go by.

Goulet said Hanson-Johnson told those within the residence she was there to pick up a few things.

Those in the apartment however, didn’t want to let her in and saw through the door’s peephole that she was with three unidentified males, said Goulet.

“They didn’t want to open the door, and then suddenly the door was kicked in and bear spray was discharged into the residence,” said Goulet.

He said a neighbour called the police who tracked down Hanson-Johnson at another local motel where she was found in a room with three men and a number of firearms and drugs.

Police have told the Herald those men in the room with Hanson-Johnson have ties to the Independent Soldiers, a gang known to be operating in British Columbia. No charges were brought against the three men, and Hanson-Johnson isn’t facing any charges related to the guns and drugs.

She was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence — the latter of which was later stayed by the Crown.

Hanson-Johnson was also put on conditions that included reporting to a probation officer and not possessing any knives. She broke those conditions on two separate occasions.

In October, she was found to be in possession of a knife, and in late December she failed to report to her probation officer — landing her in jail.

Goulet asked Judge Stephen Harrison for a sentence of four months in jail for the assault and another seven days for the first breach, but stayed charges on the second.

He also asked for an 18-month probation, which included conditions of a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., not to possess weapons, a 10-year firearms ban, and not to have any contact with the five victims of the bear spraying incident or any of the three men she was found with in the motel room.

Defense lawyer Jay Michi agreed with most of what the Crown sought, only asking that the jail time be reduced from four months to three, a five-year firearms ban instead of 10 and that the curfew start at 11 p.m.

Michi said Hanson-Johnson has no prior criminal record and is committed to turning her life around and not associating with people who are “going to lead her into any future trouble.”

He also said she developed a drug problem three years ago, but has been involved in many educational and drug counselling programs while in custody.

Hanson-Johnson herself stated that she was sorry for her actions, and hopes to become a contributing member of society upon her release.

“I want to show that I’m ready to be a sober, better person,” she told court.

Judge Harrison imposed a sentence of 90 days for the assault charges, seven days for the breach and the 18-month probation as outlined by the Crown.

“You have no previous criminal convictions prior to this — that’s an important factor — your guilty plea is an important factor and the steps you’ve taken since you’ve been in custody are also to your credit,” judge Harrison told Hanson-Johnson.

Hanson-Johnson was given credit for time already served in remand custody, and will not serve additional jail time.

Time served in remand custody is worth a day and a half.