Women in Action to honour five locals for International Women’s Day

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day commemorating the worldwide effort to improve women’s rights. To celebrate the occasion in Merritt, the Nicola Valley Women in Action group is recognizing five local women for their contributions to the community at a ceremony at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology.

Local women were nominated for the honour by the community at large, while the board of the Women in Action group whittled the list down to the five women who will be recognized on Wednesday, explained Ula-Erin Chauvet, a spokesperson for the group.

Each woman will be introduced by a different speaker — also all women — who will speak to the contributions to the community made by each of the honourees.

The list of honourees is as follows: Catherine Sewchuk who will be introduced by Megan Fulcher, Ellen Nast introduced by Sandi Rainville, Callie Langois introduced by Tammy Dewit, Fern Vigh introduced by Hillary Willis and Rita Cavaliere introduced by Lia Larson.

Mandie Jimmie is booked as the guest speaker for the evening, and entertainment will be provided by Cathy Cox-Neill.

The ceremony gets underway at 6 p.m. in the lecture hall at NVIT — no tickets are required and everyone is welcome to attend.