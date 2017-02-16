Work BC office partially open after flooding

The Work BC office in downtown Merritt is partially open today after flooding forced the employment agency to shut down yesterday.

Clients wishing to access the building need to use the back door.

The flooding was the result of a leak in the roof, which caused some water damage to the front of the office.

“The water [found] it’s way in, and there is a lot of water and snow buildup, which caused additional damage,” said Work BC job advisor Danica Vere. “It went through both floors and was dripping into our main office.”

The flooding forced staff to close the office for a portion of the day yesterday, but it was reopened partially this morning only to have to close completely for two hours in the middle of the day when more water came through the roof, Vere told the Herald.

Very said about a quarter of the building is open again, noting clients can access the job board and computers located in the classroom, and there are three offices on the left-hand side of the building still open for appointments with case managers.

Vere said they are still taking new appointments.

Staff had hoped to be back in full service tomorrow (Feb. 17), but that is unclear at this point.

A restoration company from Kamloops is on scene working to repair the roof.