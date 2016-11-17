Work begins on ultraviolet filtration system

Construction is now underway at the city’s wells near Voght Park, as workers are installing a new ultraviolet (UV) water filtration system for the City of Merritt.

The system is expected to be substantially complete by the end of February, said Sasha Bird, director engineering and development for the City of Merritt.

The project comes with a price tag of $2.28 million, but the budget will be covered through the federal gas tax fund, rather than the City of Merritt.

Once complete, the UV filtration system will put the Merritt ahead of the curve when it comes to water filtration and disinfection, said Bird.

“We could have used gas, we could have used all kinds of other things, but this is less harmful. Because we chlorinate, we want to de-chlrorinate before the water enters the rest of the system,” explained Bird.

Larger municipalities often have water treatment plants, but because the City of Merritt relies 100 per cent on groundwater, the filtration systems have to be installed at the city’s wells, added Bird.

There will be no disruption of services while the filtration system is installed.