Work set to begin on Dry Gulch Bridge this spring

A 32-year-old bridge along the Coquihalla Highway is set to be rehabilitated this spring.

The Dry Gulch Bridge was first constructed in 1985, and will be having some work done this spring to extend its life, and increase safety along the Coquihalla corridor, stated a press release from the Ministry of Transportation.

“Crews will start work this spring to rehabilitate and resurface the Dry Gulch Bridge, which is located near the summit of the Coquihalla,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone in the press release. “This is the first major rehabilitation on the Dry Gulch Bridge since it was built in 1985.”

All four lanes of the bridge deck will be resurfaced, and the abutment bearings and expansion joints will be replaced.

]“Highway 5 is a vital link in our transportation network and a critical trade corridor linking the Lower Mainland with the rest of Canada,” said MLA for Fraser-Nicola, Jackie Tegart. “Therefore, it is critical we keep this highway – and all highways throughout the province – in good condition, with well-timed rehabilitation.”

The project is now tendered on BC Bid, and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2017.