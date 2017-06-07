Work started on multi-million dollar community centre in Rocky Pines

The Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) has broken ground on a multi-million dollar investment in its Rocky Pines community.

The band is building a new 4,000 square-foot community centre on Cougar Crescent in Lower Nicola, which will serve as a resource for residents living on its most populated reserve.

LNIB Chief Aaron Sam told the Herald the band felt it was important to find a way to support the multitude of young families, children, parents, single parents and elders who live in Rocky Pines.

“We felt it was important we have another community gathering place,” Sam said.

In a sod-turning ceremony Tuesday (June 6) to mark the start of construction, Sam, elder Joyce Coutlee and a member of the community’s youth stuck their shovels in the ground of the site of the future building.

The project was started by the previous council and has been about two years in the making, said Sam.

He said the band consulted band members regarding what they wanted to see in a community centre to get the ball rolling.

“The council felt — last term and this term — that we need to do more to provide services to our community members, so out of those community consultations and discussions at the council table, this was really a no brainer,” Sam told a crowd of about 80 people who showed up for the ceremony and barbeque.

Once completed, the building will come equipped with a variety of features including meeting rooms, a kitchen, offices a beauty salon and possibly even a convenience store.

The building will be a space for after school and evening activities, Sam said.

Unitech is the main contractor for the building.

It is expected to cost about $3.5 million to build, said Sam.

“We will be financing a portion of it, but a majority of the funds will be our own source revenues,” he said.

Sam said there should be multiple job opportunities available for LNIB members and other Nicola Valley residents from this project.

Construction of the building was scheduled to begin this week and take about 12 months to complete.

The building’s architect Lubor Trubka said the facility will contain provisions for solar panels the band wants to install on the building. The building itself will contain LED lighting, utilize a lot of natural light from large windows and be built almost completely out of wood.

LNIB councillor Bill Bose told the Herald he believes the new community centre will be a great resource for health and cultural teachings.

Rocky Pines resident and councillor Leona Antoine told the Herald it will be nice for families to have a more localized facility, noting that about 30 per cent of their members don’t have their own vehicles.

“A lot of the time all our programs are down at the [Shulus] Hall or the arena, so we have to transport all the kids down there,” she said.

Sam said the band is now looking into building a new, larger community centre to replace the aging Shulus Hall.

“In a lot of respects we’ve grown out of our Shulus Hall,” said Sam.