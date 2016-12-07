Work stoppage slows progress at Merritt Green Energy Project

A work stoppage has stalled progress on the construction of a biomass clean energy plant in Merritt, affecting 200 workers despite the project being nearly complete.

The project is approximately 95 per cent complete, according to a statement released by the NATIONAL Public Relations company representing Veolia North America and Fengate Capital Management Ltd. — the partnership which owns and operates the Merritt Green Energy Project, as well as a similar project under construction in Fort St. James.

Though the project is slated to be complete and commissioned in 2017, the release stated that a dispute between Iberdrola Canada Energy Services Ltd. and a sub-contracted company has led to a work stoppage at both the Merritt, and Fort St. James sites.

“Work has recently slowed at both locations due to a stop-work order issued on Nov. 11 by FSE Energy, the sub-contractor responsible for the construction and installation of the boilers at each facility,” stated the release on Dec. 7.

While Veolia and Fengate own and operate the two biomass clean energy plants, Iberdrola Canada Energy Services Ltd. is the company in charge of engineering, procurement and construction [EPC] on both projects — which means Iberdrola deals directly with sub-contracted companies, such as FSE Energy.

“The Partnership [Veolia and Fengate] understands that there may be legal action pending between the EPC contractor and other parties,” stated the press release. “We will not be commenting on litigation. The Partnership does expect that sub-contractors and workers will be treated fairly and paid for their work on the projects. We encourage all parties to resolve any contractual issues.”

More than 20 full-time staff have been hired in Merritt to operate the plant once it is up and running.

Once operational, the facility will generate enough to power more than 40,000 homes for a year.