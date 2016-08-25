WRIGHT: The Tragically Hip encapsulated Canada

by Galen Wright

The familiar voices of Stuart McLean and Sook-Yin Lee served as the sound track to many post-game drives home during my minor hockey days. The trials and tribulations of Dave and Morley on Vinyl Café would slip in and out of focus as my dad and I replayed battles in the corner or haphazard giveaways from that afternoon’s game. The particulars of those drives have melded more or less into a singular, amorphous memory, but one moment of clichéd Canadiana endures thirteen years later.

My dad, younger brother and I were making our way down the highway when the distinct vocals of Gord Downie started to drift through the speakers. On that afternoon’s episode of Definitely Not the Opera, Sook-Yin Lee was searching for the subject of the characteristically cryptic Tragically Hip song, ‘Thompson Girl.’ Who this mystery woman was, wandering amongst the “mostly uphill, icy world” of Thompson, Manitoba, was never determined, but the episode did succeed in spawning my love affair for Kingston’s favourite sons.

A bluesy bar band fronted by a prematurely bald lead singer that was already a few years removed from its biggest hits probably wasn’t the coolest band for an 11-year-old to fall in love with, but like countless fans before me, I was instantly hooked by their Canadian-themed vignettes and the feeling of a distinctly common experience created by the band.

When we got home that afternoon, my dad supplied me with ‘Phantom Power,’ (on which ‘Thompson Girl’ is the fifth track) and ‘Trouble at The Henhouse.’ From there on, I relied on my modest income of birthday cheques and very occasional assistance with housework to fuel my growing obsession and collect the remaining seven albums that the Hip had released to that point.

For Christmas in 2006 my parents got me four tickets to the Hip’s upcoming Toronto date at the Air Canada Centre in support of their most recent album, ‘World Container.’ Fittingly and perhaps a bit lamely, as I was already in high school at this point, my parents accompanied my younger brother and me to what was our first-ever concert a couple of months later.

YouTube was still in its infancy at the time, meaning Gord Downie’s trademark poetic ramblings and off-the-cuff dancing were very much a new experience when I got to see the band live for the first time. As a naturally reserved and not overly emotive kid, I didn’t know quite how to respond to my first arena concert or the sight of a 70-year-old man smoking a joint and yelling along to the words of ‘Little Bones.’ I mostly stood quietly, hands firmly in my pockets, nodding my head to Hip classics like ’38 Years Old’ and ‘Grace, Too.’ After the show, my parents worried if I had actually even enjoyed the experience.

Nearly 10 years on, I’ve seen Gord and the boys live five more times, dragging my sister, girlfriend, brother and friends to shows across Ontario.

The last time I saw the Hip live was in 2013 when three friends and I piled into my buddy’s tiny Hyundai Accent for the two-hour journey across the 401 Highway from Ottawa to Kingston to see the band play in their hometown. We burned through 30 years’ worth of music during the two-hour trip, singing along to personal favourites like ‘Fiddler’s Green,’ and ‘Blow at High Dough.’

In the intervening years since our road trip to Kingston and that night in Toronto when I saw the Hip for the first time, my musical tastes have inevitably shifted and expanded, with the Hip receiving less play time on my personal playlist.

But shortly after the announcement of the band’s new album, I started jotting down a few personal reflections on my almost 15-year infatuation with the band without any knowledge of Gord’s situation. Then, on the morning of May 24, all those campfires, road trips and quiet moments alone with the Hip came flooding back with a bang when I read the email from the band announcing Gord’s diagnosis. I was instantly carried back to that winter day when I was listening to CBC radio and first heard Gord Downie sing the words,

“Thompson Girl, I’m stranded at the Unique Motel

Thompson Girl, winterfighter’s shot on the car as well

Looks like Christmas at fifty five degrees

This latitude weakens my knees, Thompson Girl”

You don’t have to love the songs to understand the band’s place in Canada’s music canon. Through the esoteric and at times incomprehensible lyrics, Gord Downie and the Hip have been able to slice into snippets of Canadiana like few artists before them. From Gord’s eulogy for the mythic Bill Barilko, who died in a plane accident only months after scoring the Stanley Cup winning goal in 1951 on ‘Fifty Mission Cap,’ to the beautiful weaving of David Milgaard’s story into ‘Wheat Kings,’ the Hip have used their platform to tell dozens of uniquely Canadian stories and in the process have created their own. In true everyman style, the last chapter of the band’s narrative will be marked by Gord leading his high school friends from Kingston on one last tour across the country.

Despite mine and thousands of other Canadians’ sadness at the news regarding Downie’s health, I can scarcely imagine what Gord’s family has gone through the last few months following his diagnosis. It goes without saying that dealing with the terminal illness of a father, husband and friend, especially at such a young age, is never easy.

At least as fans we can take solace in the fact that the nature of our relationship with the group will remain intact long after this summer’s final tour; we’ll always be able to flip on a song from the Hip and float back to that world possessed by the human mind that Gord continues to help create.

Galen Wright is a freelance writer based out of Toronto, Ontario, and an unabashed, life-long fan of The Tragically Hip.