Writs dropped, race for riding set

Four candidates vying for your vote to become the next Fraser-Nicola MLA are in full campaign mode as the 2017 provincial election campaign officially began Tuesday (April 11) with the dissolving of the legislature.

The 28-day campaign to voting day on May 9 will feature a rematch between BC NDP candidate Harry Lali, and BC Liberal incumbent Jackie Tegart, who turned the historically orange riding red with a win by a little more than 600 votes in 2013.

Lali, a four-term MLA, seeks to retake the seat from the Liberals, who have ratcheted up funding in the riding in the run-up to the election.

Joining them are two candidates from Hope, which was added to the riding ahead of this election in place of Princeton. Green Party candidate Arthur Green and Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall round out the four-horse race.

All four candidates will square off in Merritt on April 27 for two all-candidates forums. At 1:30 p.m. Q101 will broadcast an all-candidates roundtable at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, which people can attend in person. The Chamber of Commerce will present another all-candidates forum the civic centre, which will be hosted by Herald editor Cole Wagner.

At the civic centre forum, each candidate will be given four minutes to make an opening statement, followed by a question and answer period. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and will be closed as of 6:30 p.m.

The chamber will be collecting questions from residents for the candidates ahead of the event, chamber manager Etelka Gillespie said, and there will be an opportunity for people to get to know the candidates just before and just after the event.

“We’re pleased to host the all-candidates forum and hopefully it’s informative for all the residents,” said Gillespie, adding that she’s been getting calls from residents saying they’re interested in attending.

With the election campaign underway, NDP candidate Harry Lali said wants to focus on the economy and protecting the resource jobs in B.C. He also said the NDP plan to take the fight to the Liberals.

“We’re going to hold the Liberals to task to make sure that every time they promise another 100,000 jobs that it’s just bogus,” said Lali. “Last time they won the election on a pipedream, saying they were going to have 20 LNG plants and there was going to be a trillion dollars’ worth of investment.” “They had to basically beg the company to do one plant and we still don’t have anything running.”

Incumbent candidate Jackie Tegart said her plan for the campaign is to focus on continuing the good work that’s already been done.

“We’re looking at jobs and job creation throughout the riding and what kind of projects will provide that,” said Tegart. “[We’re] looking at how do we support rural communities and ensuring that people are aware of the Rural Dividend [Fund] and the opportunities that are available around that.”

Green Party candidate Arthur Green said one of the main issues he wants to focus on in the Merritt area is the spreading of biosolids as fertilizer on farmland.

“The evidence is really stacking up against the biosolids, so hopefully we’ll be able to get a mandate and maybe we’ll be able to put an end to the spreading of biosolids through the Nicola Valley and elsewhere throughout the province,” said Green.

Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall said the current housing situation in B.C. compelled him to run in this election.

“We’re in a housing crisis in the province, and it’s only growing,” he said.

He said this issue is relevant in the Merritt area, noting that there are many people struggling to find affordable housing after the recent fire at the Kengard Manor.

Affordable housing has been a growing problem in the Lower Mainland as a result of poor policy making by both provincial and federal governments, he added.

The BC Conservative party has not named a candidate for the Fraser-Nicola riding.

Platforms being released

MLAs officially became candidates when Lt. Governor Judith Guichon issued the election writs for voting in 87 constituencies, up two since the last election with new seats added in Surrey and Richmond.

Clark followed that with a noon-hour rally with Vancouver Island candidates at Elk Lake outside Victoria and a suppertime event in Vancouver to start the campaign. NDP leader John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver also had public events in Vancouver to start the first day of the formal campaign.

Taking questions at Government House, Clark said her party’s platform is the only one that is costed and won’t require tax increases.

The NDP’s promise to eliminate tolls on the Port Mann bridge would cost $150 million, and it would mean people outside the Lower Mainland would be covering bridge costs, she said.

“And then you add in a $1.5 billion child care plan,” Clark said. “He’s already run out of money.”

The BC Liberals released their election platform Monday, promising four more balanced budgets and repeating commitments made in the February budget, including a 50 per cent reduction in medical services premiums starting in 2018.

The NDP planned to release its full platform Thursday, building on promises to set up $10-a-day child care province-wide and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Greens have an even more ambitious child care plan, with daycare at no cost and expansion of kindergarten to include three- and four-year-olds.

How to vote

Anyone over the age of 18 or older on voting day, who is a Canadian citizen and resident of B.C. for at least six months can cast a ballot in the upcoming provincial election.

Eligible voters can begin voting today, by requesting a mail-in voting package on the Elections BC website, elections.bc.ca or calling 1-800-661-8683.

The civic centre will be set up as a voting station for advanced polls and on general voting day. There are two polls set up in Lower Nicola — 2383 Aberdeen Rd., and 181 Nawishaskin Lane. There is also a voting poll in Quilchena at 7055 Hillside Rd and on the Douglas Lake reserve at 2221 Village Rd. A district electoral office is also set up in Merritt on Voght Street.

Voters can expect to receive their where to vote cards in the mail after April 20.

Advance voting is available on April 29 and 30, and May 3, 4, 5 and 6. Advance voting places are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters are entitled to four hours free from work to vote on May 9.

General Voting Day is Tuesday, May 9. Voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pacific time).