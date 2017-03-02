This year’s NVSC skating carnival expected to be even better

Be sure to circle Saturday, March 11 on your calendars, and plan to attend the Nicola Valley Skating Club’s annual carnival at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena from 6 to 8 p.m.

This year’s gala event, entitled Superheroes vs Villians, promises to be a knockout success, with over 40 skaters from the local NVSC taking part, along with eight skaters from Logan Lake.

There’ll be plenty of pomp, pageantry and nefarious goings-on with colourful costumes, toe-tapping music, spotlights and exquisite skates. You’ll see all your favorite comic book heroes and villians — like Batman, Catwoman, Thor, Poison Ivy and The Joker.

Also performing will be special guest, 12-year-old Vienna Harwood from the Kelowna Skating Club. The young talent recently earned three medals at the Okanagan Region Championships in Penticton, including golds in the novice women’s short and elements competitions.

“She’s a beautiful skater, who’s already doing triple jumps in her programs,” said NVSC president Jill Starrs.

The re-born Nicola Valley Skating Club is in its second full season of operation, with head instructor Jennifer Yates and CanSkate coach Diana Lorenz.

Several of the Merritt skaters in the upcoming carnival will be busy this weekend as well — competing in the 2017 Super Series STARSkate Final at the Capital News Centre in Kelowna. The three-day event will involve hundreds of competitors from throughout the province.

A few Nicola Valley Skating Club members will also travel to Parksville on Vancouver Island in early April for another competition.