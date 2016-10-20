Youngsters hear from Paralympic legend

The B.C. Sports Hall of Fame was in Merritt on Oct. 3 and 4 to present a program called “The Hero In You” to youngsters from the five elementary schools in town.

The featured speaker was five-time Paralympian Richard Peter from Duncan on Vancouver Island.

Affectionately known as ‘The Bear’, and a proud member of the Cowichan Tribes, Peter has been a member of Canada’s national wheelchair basketball team since 1994.

He won gold medals with the team at the Paralympic Games in Sydney (2000), Athens (2004) and London (2012). Six times, he led Team BC to a national championship.

Peter’s message to the children was about how the strength of family and his own determination helped him overcome a terrible injury at age four when a school bus backed over him, breaking his spinal cord and hip.

He spoke of never giving up, of always maintaining a passion for life, and of constantly setting and striving for goals.

In 1987, Wheelchair Awareness Week brought a touring wheelchair basketball team to his school in Duncan when he was 15 years of age. Peter joined them for a game in his heavy, hard-to-maneuver chair, but he more than held his own. The visiting team encouraged him to come to Victoria to train.

Relocating to Vancouver in order to take his game to the next level, Peter was soon a member of the Canadian national team, and a pillar of strength for a program that rapidly became one of the best in the world.

Individually, Peter is considered one of the fiercest defenders in the world, an effortless scorer, and one of the game’s most sportsmanlike players. In addition to his accomplishments at the Paralympic level, he has also been part of one gold medal-winning team (2006) at the world championships, and three squads that earned bronze.

During his long, storied athletic career, Peter has twice been winner of the Tom Longboat Award as Canada’s Male Aboriginal Athlete of the Year. He is also a two-time Canadian Wheelchair Sports Association Male Athlete of the Year, and the 2008 Canadian Wheelchair Basketball Athlete of the Year.

In 2010, he was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame. Peter retired from international competition in 2012 following his team’s victory in London.

Following his presentation to the school children of School District 58, Peter talked informally with youngsters, signed autographs and allowed them to see and touch one of his Paralympic gold medals.