Youth basketball association set to go for a third season

The Merritt Youth Basketball Association (MYBA) is ready to roll out its fall session for elementary-aged boys and girls.

This year’s 10-week program will run from the last week of September through to the last week of November inclusively, and be held at the former Coquihalla Middle School (CMS) gymnasium.

Once again, the Grade 4 and 5 sessions will be held on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., while Grade 6 and 7 students will meet on Thursdays, also from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Brand new this year is a session for Grade 1 through Grade 3 youngsters, which will be held on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

“We have always wanted to go Grades 1 through 7 with the program,” said MYBA spokesperson Gian Cavaliere. “Once we met the enrollment targets with the two older age groups, it was time to include the real little ones.”

Cavaliere said the objective of the MYBA is to promote basketball in Merritt, and create a lifelong attitude in youth towards being healthy and active.

“Our program also provides an opportunity for youngsters to develop in leadership roles as assistant coaches and as referees.

Instruction at the MYBA sessions is provided by experienced basketball coaches in the community, with help from Merritt Secondary School players. A clinic is planned for potential new coaches.

For more information, interested persons can check out the MYBA Facebook page.

Registration forms are available online on the Facebook page or at www.karelo.com. Forms can also be picked up from the secretary’s office at each of the local elementary schools. Earlybird registration deadline is Sept. 16.

Every participant receives a keeper reversible jersey and basketball.