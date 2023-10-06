One person has been confirmed dead after a pair of commercial vehicles collided on Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek.

The two semi trucks met head-on around 7a.m. on Oct. 5 while negotiating a curve. The northbound tractor trailer came to a stop down a steep embankment with part of the vehicle falling onto the railroad track below.

RCMP say that the driver of the northbound truck, which caught on fire upon impact, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound truck was uninjured and is cooperating with officials.

Both the highway and the CN railway were closed for the initial investigation, but have since reopened intermittently while debris is cleaned up.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), BC Coroner’s Service, Fire Rescue, Canadian National (CN) Police Service and BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure all attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by BC Highway Patrol-Kamloops. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as possible causes.

Anyone who may have information, including those who may have witnessed this collision or have dashcam video are asked to contact BCHP-Kamloops at 250-828-3111 ext 2.