Merrittonians showed their full support on Saturday, June 18, as the 2022 ALS Move for a Cure took place at Rotary Park. The event was organized by Tammy Brown, with this iteration being her second year of putting together the charity walk.

“I believe we’re somewhere in and around $21,000 raised,” said Brown, whose father was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018.

Brown’s father, Tony Caruso, is a local logger who has split his time living between Merritt and nearby Princeton for most of his life. After his diagnosis, Brown said her family came together through the devastating news, as well as multiple other major losses and illnesses within her family. She said support from both the communities and its members has been outstanding.

“We’ve had so much community support. Last year we had a goal of $10,000 and we raised that, but we mostly just did Facebook promoting and things like that. This year, we took dad around and went to different businesses, and we saw an enormous amount of support from doing that.”

Brown said her father has been a beacon of hope and positivity for her during some difficult times for the family. Despite facing extreme adversity in the form of the currently incurable nervous system disease that affects the use of nerves in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

While her father’s disease progressed slowly at first, she said it has been advancing more rapidly in the last six months. Caruso is still mobile, but requires support for his neck and a motorized wheelchair. Despite this, he remains positive and can often be heard cracking jokes and laughing with his friends and family.

“Our family has been through the ringer. All of these things have brought us closer together, but my dad’s positivity and strength through all of this has given all of us hope,” added Brown.

“It’s made us continue to focus on the good things.”

Moving forward, Brown and her family will continue to support her father and organize future fundraisers for this important cause. For more information on ALS, visit www.alsbc.ca.