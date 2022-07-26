This year’s rendition of the Bass Coast Electronic Music and Art Festival marks its return for the first time in three years, with the previous years’ pandemic restrictions hindering Bass Coast’s ability to host in person gatherings.

While the rhythmic electronic music could be heard beyond the festival grounds, one feature of this year’s celebration that wasn’t visible to the public was the presence of B.C.’s largest temporary art installation. Over 57 pieces of artwork were thoughtfully curated throughout the wooded area of the grounds, as well as throughout the festival. Eight different live artists held demonstrations of their crafts for onlookers.

“Bass Coast has supported installation artists since 2008 through its Art Grant program, which has provided $200,000 of funding,” said Zan Comerford, media and marketing manager for Bass Coast.

This funding has allowed for the largest scale art installation since the festival’s inception in 2008, with a number of abstract, modern, and contemporary art pieces on display. Giant robots to sit and chat with, ‘ice’ sculptures that never melt, and a number of large scale murals were just some of what the installation had to offer.



2022 Bass Coast Art

Thousands of festival goers descended on Merritt for the July 8-11 weekend, dancing along to the musical performances and viewing the multiple art exhibits. Ticket sales for this year’s festival were set to launch November 15, 2021, the day of Merritt’s atmospheric river flooding. Instead of launching their tickets, they started a fundraiser which raised $21,000 towards flood relief.

“Returning to Bass Coast’s home community of Merritt feels incredible. The Bass Coast Community is so excited to be back gathering together in person to celebrate art, music, creativity and connection,” added Comerford.

For more information on the festival, visit www.basscoast.ca