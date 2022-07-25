The local Tim Hortons one again participated in the company’s ‘Camp Day’ on July 13, an initiative raising funds to provide summer camp experiences to underserved communities and other youth that cannot access these opportunities. An indoor campsite, a dunk tank, and merchandise were all available, with proceeds going to support local youth attending Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Along with the proceeds from tent photos, dunking the Tim Hortons manager, and merchandise, a portion of hot and iced coffee sales that day went towards the Camp Day initiative. The event has been held annually since 1992, raising hundreds of millions in support for the summer camps.

“Many of the young people we support have never had the opportunity to experience camp or travel outside their city or town,” said Graham Oliver, president of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“Our multi-day, overnight camp experiences are uniquely powerful in quickly building critical skills in youth, and strengthening social ties and community connections that can help youth better cope with challenging circumstances.”

Attendees to the summer camp learn important foundational skills such as leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to move forward in a positive direction and uplift the people around them. The company describes the camp as skill-building, following a “rigorous and strength-based learning model” to support attending youth.

“We challenge young people. We help them see their best self. And we work with them as they carve a path towards the future they want.”

Since its inception, Tim Hortons Camp Day has raised over $225 million, and supported over 300,000 kids to attend its skill building summer camps. The final numbers for this years event are still being calculated.