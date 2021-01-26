Merritt RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jesse Joseph Cyr, a 30-year-old man with an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from an incident which took place near Merritt on Jun. 19, 2011.

Cyr is charged with:

Count 1, Impaired driving causing bodily harm;

Count 2, Causing an accident resulting in bodily harm;

Count 3, Dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Cyr is currently believed to be living in the Lower Mainland.

If you have any information regarding Cyr’s whereabouts, please contact the police detachment of your jurisdiction or call the Merritt RCMP at 250 – 378 – 4262.