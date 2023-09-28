Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna with the warning of possible snow Thursday overnight and during the day on Friday.

The agency said in the statement that an upper trough will bring cool and unsettled conditions to the southern Interior tonight, Sept. 28.

“Snow levels will lower to near 1500 metres allowing the precipitation to fall as snow near Pennask Summit on Highway 97C and near Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass on Highway 2,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada adds that snowfall amounts of two centimetres are a possibility by Friday morning.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.