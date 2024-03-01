In search of new copper deposits, Nicola Mining Inc. has contracted Saskatoon-based firm Dias Geophysical to conduct a 3-D induced polarisation survey.

Dias Geophysical was founded in 2014 and specialises in airborne and ground geophysical surveys. A 3-D induced polarisation survey (IP survey) sends electric currents into the ground, geophysicists are then able to figure out what resources are underground and their quantity.

“What we’re looking for is, besides expanding what’s already here, is if we can find a whole new porphyry or a whole new deposit, and that’s what we’re looking for,” said William Whitty, vice-president of exploration for Nicola Mining Inc.

“If this went into production, you’d have hundreds of jobs, easily,” said Whitty. “And that’s just the direct employment by the mine, then you’ve got all the contractors and all the support to make that thousands.”