In search of new copper deposits, Nicola Mining Inc. has contracted Saskatoon-based firm Dias Geophysical to conduct a 3-D induced polarisation survey.
Dias Geophysical was founded in 2014 and specialises in airborne and ground geophysical surveys. A 3-D induced polarisation survey (IP survey) sends electric currents into the ground, geophysicists are then able to figure out what resources are underground and their quantity.
“What we’re looking for is, besides expanding what’s already here, is if we can find a whole new porphyry or a whole new deposit, and that’s what we’re looking for,” said William Whitty, vice-president of exploration for Nicola Mining Inc.
“If this went into production, you’d have hundreds of jobs, easily,” said Whitty. “And that’s just the direct employment by the mine, then you’ve got all the contractors and all the support to make that thousands.”
Nicola Mining Inc. has spent several years conducting various different surveys to find copper.
A 2023 drilling survey revealed extensive potassic and propylitic alterations which are indicators of copper deposits.
“Remember that copper conducts, so you can see the conductivity of
the ground based on the copper percentage,” said Peter Espig, the chief executive officer and director of Nicola Mining. “And so that’s really what the IP survey does, it allows you to see the efficiency of the currents flowing in the ground.”
“It’s a decade of work that has gotten to the point that we’re going to be doing the IP, which is going to be followed up by drilling based on the IP,” said Espig.
The IP survey is scheduled to take place late April to early May, covering 4.5 square kilometres at the Craigmont Mine, separated into two zones: the MARB-CAS Zone just west of the embayment zone and the West Craigmont Zone.