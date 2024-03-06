Six Bench Elementary students have participated in the BC Winter Games in Quesnel, between Feb.22 and 25.

The students represented Zone 2 in the badminton category.

Ronin Sahota and Sophie Paskaruk won bronze medal in mixed doubles.

The team composed by Ronin Sahota, Sophie Paskaruk, Gavin Morrison, Aubrey de Visser, Mitchell Denton, Addison Illingworth won silver in the tier 2 team event.

Gavin Morrison won a gold medal with his mixed team in the skills competition. Ronin Sahota claimed the silver medal with his mixed team.

Sophie Paskaruk managed to win bronze medal with her mixed team in the skills competition as well.

The Zone 2 team, which includes the six students, earned the overall fair play sportsmanship award in their sport for the tournament.