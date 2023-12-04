“This is what Christmas is about.”

That’s how Mary Jackson described the heartwarming display of community spirit she saw in Merritt.

Dave Dunnigan, local Merritt resident, received quite the help early on the morning of Nov. 23, as the Merritt Fire Department stopped by his place to help him with his Christmas decoration.

Firefighters alongside Dunnigan’s friends and family were putting up reindeers, candy canes, garlands and lights around the house.

Mary Jackson, one of the organizers and Dunnigan’s coworker and friend, said everyone present this morning felt the need to give it back to Dunnigan after he had suffered a work injury.

“He normally puts on a pretty extravagant display of lights and a lot of people in the community and from the mine reached out and wanted to help,” she said.

Jackson said the Merritt Fire Department jumped right in to bring the magic of Christmas to Dunnigan’s life and yard.

She added that it feels nice to help out someone that she has known her whole life and work with.

“This is when it’s good to be from a small town, right?,” she said. “(We’re) from a tight company, we spent a lot of time together up there. It (feels) good, this is really what Christmas is all about.”