McHappy Day is back!

All day today, May 8, McDonald’s locations around Canada will be donating a portion of proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For purchases made at the McDonald’s located in Merritt, proceeds will go to children’s ward located at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, where a family room is being built for parents and kids get together to play.

Today, funds from all sales of food and drink as well as merchandise are going towards the project.

Both Merritt Fire & Rescue Department first responders and Merritt RCMP officers were present to give an extra hand on this special day.

Kevin McBurney, first responder with the Merritt Fire & Rescue Department, said that he feels really happy to be part of the initiative.

“As a first responder, it’s super important to be involved in the community. It’s one of the reasons why I got involved,” he said. “I think it’s just great to get back to the community, I really enjoy spending time getting back to the community, especially for a great cause. So being here, the MFRD is really proud to be here today as we’re able to get back to a very important initiative and it’s something where it’s money being well spent.”

He invites everyone in the community to come down to McDonald’s.

“I think people should come down today and help give back to the community,” McBurney said. “I think we’re all impacted in one way or another and it’s really great to bring families together.”