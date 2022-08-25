A Victoria based game maker is putting a Merritt spin on the classic family board game Monopoly, with Merrittonians soon being able to pass not only ‘go,’ but also their favourite local landmarks. The game, dubbed Merrittopoly, is a collaboration between Outset Media and Walmart Canada.

Players who choose to roll the dice for a game of Merrittopoly could find themselves becoming Mayor, buying up local landmarks like the Merritt Speedway or the Baillie House, and even losing their turn to chance cards that declare the player too full to play from the Home Restaurant’s ‘Rocky Mountain Bowl.’

“Outset Media is excited to help families across Canada celebrate where they live. These games were created to help people appreciate some things they cherish about their community.” Said Jean-Paul Teskey, Senior Vice-President of Outset Media.

“The support that communities across Canada have given these games has made it possible for Outset Media to add dozens of additional cities and towns in brand new games that will be released throughout 2022!”

Merrittonians who pick up the game, available online or in-store at Walmart, collect city blocks and collect rent in a game very similar to the classic Monopoly game. Iconic locations and events throughout the City are included in the game, including the Nicola and Coldwater Rivers, Central Park, the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, and the festival grounds.

For more information on Merrittopoly, or to learn more about Outset Media, visit www.outsetmedia.com/games/canada-opoly.