Story courtesy of Callie Langlois. Langlois spoke to Centennials Head Coach Derek Sweet-Coulter to learn more about his personal hockey history and mantras.

How did you become interested in coaching?

First of all I have always loved the game and hockey has always played a major role in my life. I owe a lot to the game. When I was done playing I knew I wanted to stay in the game and give back, and if you can’t play, the next best thing is coaching. Coaching helped me stay in the game, I started coaching Junior hockey when I was 22.

How does one become a coach?

Hard work and passion. If you have a passion for the game and want to pursue coaching you can start at any time. Playing experience is an asset of course but it’s not mandatory. There are many ways to get into coaching and there are multiple positions available on a coaching staff. The one thing I would recommend is making sure you complete coaching courses through Hockey Canada which will help prepare you for the current level you will be coaching. There are also certain courses you will have to take to become an approved certified coach.

What do you love about coaching? What don’t you like (if anything) about coaching?

I love the relationships that you are able to build and the impact you can have on a person’s life. Helping someone attain their goals is a special feeling and true life fulfillment that I get to experience. Every day I wake up I am truly grateful to be a coach, there are no bad days.

The only thing I don’t like about coaching is having to tell a player that they didn’t make the team.

Where did you grow up and did you have any hockey idols?

I grew up in the Cowichan Valley in between Duncan and Lake Cowichan BC. Mario Lemieux was my idol as a kid.

I love listening to your after game interviews, you’re always so positive. How do you think of different answers every single game?

Thank you for the kind words. Every game is unique. Much like life there are always new lessons to be learned and I have always believed in being a positive person in tough situations. It’s easy to be positive when everything is going well but adversity reveals your true character.

What do you see for the Merritt Centennials’ future?

I see a great group of young men that have gone through a lot this year. We have practiced and trained hard now for almost 6 months without real games. The resilience our group has shown to continue on amongst all the uncertainty during the pandemic has been truly amazing. We believe we have some great pieces here moving forward and we can’t wait to play games. We also can’t wait to be back helping out in our community. Covid-19 restrictions have held us back from serving our community this season and we look forward to seeing everyone soon.

What is your favourite thing to do when you’re not going to practice or getting ready for a game?

I enjoy working out, reading, watching movies, connecting with friends and other coaches, and of course watching NHL games.

Who is your favourite hockey player, past or present, in any league?

I have two. Mario Lemieux and Pavel Bure.