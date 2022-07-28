The summer heat was as undeniable as the sounds of classic cars, laughter, and music during the 28th annual ‘Show ‘n Shine,’ hosted by the Nicola Valley Cruisers Car Club Association at Central Park.

Attendees to this year’s iteration of the iconic Merritt car show enjoyed a day of fun in the sun, with close to 100 vehicles lining Central Park for display. A number of classic, sports, and custom cars were present, as well as a selection of local vendors and food trucks. T-shirts were available for sale, raising funds to cover the cost of the event. Additional funds are being donated to a local family impacted by November’s flooding. Final numbers are still being counted.



Show N’ Shine by Marius Auer

In addition to the usual ‘Show ‘n Shine’ activities, the Cruisers Club partnered with the Merritt Rotary Club for this iteration of the show, bringing electric vehicles and bikes into the show for the first time. Merrittonians were given the opportunity to ride an e-bike, as well as discuss the benefits of electric modes of transportation.

The Merritt ‘Show ‘n Shine’ is known province-wide for its cooling grass surface rather than the hot asphalt of parking lots many shows offer. The Cruisers Club says it is excited to continue bringing this event to the community.