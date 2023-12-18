By Kerstin Auer

Earlier this year I wrote a column about creativity being a superpower, and in my case, that superpower being knitting. It keeps me grounded, focused, and helps me balance my workload. Knitting is more than a craft and even if I don’t call myself an artist, it’s an art. I’m always thinking about how to express something I saw with fibre and knitting. Writing about this sparked the idea for the board of directors of the Arts Council to write about their relationship to art and creativity, and what it means in their lives.

We’ve read some great stories in the monthly Art at Heart column this year, about how creativity and art help connect, tackle challenges, heal, and simply make people happy. It’s been a pleasure and privilege for me to be part of the board of directors and for our last column this year I want to talk about some of the projects the Arts Council worked on this year, and what we’re looking to accomplish next year. There were many projects and many many volunteer hours – too many to name them all. When we say that the Arts Council is powered by our members, volunteers, sponsors, and creativity, we certainly mean it. A big thank you to all!

The public art projects have been one of the highlights, starting with Leonard George’s mural at Lions Park, and continued with art in Rotary Park and downtown, by our summer students. A big accomplishment was to create and approve a strategic plan that will help guide the Arts Council through the next few years, always with our mission in mind, which is to Connect Community Though The Arts. You can find a copy of the plan on our website at nicolavalleyarts.com under “The Arts Council” and “Operations”. After experiencing substantial growth of our programs like the artisan gift shop, art classes for adults and children, and our Art in Motion trailer, it was time to formalize a plan for measured and sustainable growth.

We committed to refining and updating existing systems, implementing new systems, and collecting data to inform future planning and strategies. That sounds incredibly boring and not very creative and artful, right? It was an interesting and challenging process, and it ended up sparking many new ideas we’re very excited about. Creativity and art can contribute to making anything run smoother, if you – and I know this sounds like a cliche – just trust the process.

That’s what we will continue to work on in 2024 – helping you embrace art and creativity and sharing our stories about what art means to us in our lives. Join us!