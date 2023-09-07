The Nicola Valley Rodeo Grounds were packed this weekend as dozens of competitors from across the country competed in the 63rd iteration of the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo.

The stands were bustling with excitement as rodeo participants, entertainers, and volunteers put on quite the show. Seven different events took place over the two-day rodeo, including a bull riding event dedicated to Ty Pozzobon, a Merritt bull rider who took his own life in 2017.

Peter Spencer, president of the Nicola Valley Rodeo Association, defined the pro rodeo as “a festival celebrating the Western and ranch heritage of the Nicola Valley.”

“It’s much more than just simply what’s going on in the arena,” he previously told the Herald.

The weekend included live music performed by local musicians Ross Fairweather and Patrick Spencer and Coldwater Road. Bobby Garcia once again headlined the rodeo dance on Saturday night, playing country music for rodeo enthusiasts.

Noemy Coeurjoly returned to the rodeo this year to showcase her incredible horsemanship skills, as she confidently stood on the back of two horses at once. She was joined this year by Alberta’s Keely Sutherland, a trick rider that entertained the crowds along with Coeurjoly.

The full results of the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo, according to Pro Rodeo Canada, are as follows:

Bareback riding: 1. Dantan Bertsch, 86.5 points on Macza Rodeo’s Black Betty, $1,584; 2. Dallas Hay, 83, $1,311; 3. Wyatt Maines, 80, $1,038; 4. Justin Myers, 79, $765; 5. Spur Lacasse, 77, $492; 6. Clint Laye, 73, $273.

Steer wrestling: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.4 seconds, $2,135; 2. Jace Melvin, 3.6, $1,857; 3. Dalton Massey, 3.7, $1,578; 4. (tie) Harley Cole and Ryan Shuckburgh, 3.9, $1,160 each; 6. Straws Milan, 4.1, $743; 7. Stephen Culling, 4.2, $464; 8. (tie) Landon Beardsworth and Baillie Milan, 4.3, $93 each.

Team roping: 1. Brady Chappel/Tee McLeod, 4.6 seconds, $2,184 each; 2. Chase Simpson/Travis Speer, 4.7 seconds, $1,899; 3. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 4.8, $1,614; 4. Jeremy Buhler/Rhen Richard, 5.0, $1,329; 5. Levi Simpson/Logan Cullen, 5.6, $1,044; 6. Kavis Drake/Kasper Roy, 5.7, $760; 7. Roland McFadden/Tyrel Flewelling, 6.0, $475; 8. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 9.6, $190.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dawson Dahm, 87 points on Macza Rodeo’s Rock Island Express, $1,790; 2. Jake Watson, 85.5, $1,470; 3. Tyrel Roberts, 81.5, $1,151; 4. (tie) Chance Barrass, Kyle Wanchuk, Sawyer Eirikson and Colt Smith, 79, $463 each; 8. Ross Griffin, 78, $128.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Austin Hines and Stran Dunham, 8.0 seconds, $2,375 each; 3. Jason Smith, 8.1, $1,878; 4. Beau Cooper, 8.5, $1,546; 5. Jesse Popescul, 8.6, $1,215; 6. (tie) Kirk Robinson and Clay Elliott, 8.7, $718; 8. (tie) Tyler Popescul and Haven Meged, 8.9, $110 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Karli Cowie, 15.63 seconds, $2,013; 2. Brooke Wills, 15.69, $1,726; 3. Taylor Manning, 15.70, $1,438; 4. Shelby Spielman, 15.74, $1,246; 5. Blake Molle, 15.79, $959; 6. Diane Skocdopole, 15.81, $767; 7. Jayden Wilson, 15.88, $575; 8. Vanessa Leggett, 15.90, $384; 9. (tie) Kyla Simmons, Suzanne DePaoli and Kylie Whiteside, 15.91, $160 each.

Bull riding: 1. Dakota Buttar, 87.5 points on Macza Rodeo’s Rock Salt and Nails, $1,813; 2. Jared Parsonage, 85.5, $1,490; 3. Edgar Durazo, 83, $1,166; 4. Chanse Switzer, 82, $842; 5. Brock Radford, 81, $518; 6. (tie) Cody Fraser and Coy Robbins, 80, $259 each; 8. Jordan Hansen, 60, $130.