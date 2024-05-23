Rock or Bust to perform at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on May 31.

The band was started by vocalist Kim Kahl in 2019 and consists of lead guitarist Len Osanic as Angus Young, rhythm guitar player Robert Graves as Malcolm Young, bass guitarist Red Savage as Cliff Williams, and drummer Rod Senft as Phil Rudd.

“They’re just hardcore players, they just love to play but you got to have the right guys to do what we’re doing,” said Kahl.

On the stage, Kahl likes to sing Shoot to Thrill and Through The Mists of Time. “All of them are really good hits, we play a lot of good hits, but I’d probably say out of those two, yeah they’re good, I like them,” said Kahl.

Kahl’s favourite AC/DC album is Back in Black.

Rock or Bust first came to Merritt last year on the road promoting a gig. Whilst making a stop at the Grand Pub & Grill, Kahl was making small talk and someone suggested Rock or Bust perform in Merritt.

“So our way to do what we’re doing and on the way back home at the time to Abbotsford, I got on the phone the next day and I started talking to the City and saying, hey, you know, I’d like to rent your arena, throw on a show,” recounted Kahl.

“So we did it and the turnout was fantastic, the people loved it, and we thought ‘hey, let’s put this back on the radar for this year,’ and we incorporated Clinton Arena as well the night before Merritt, and we made a little mini or interim deal, so now we’re coming back.”

Last year, Rock or Bust got some prop updates, most notably a firing cannon and a bell that swings from the ceiling.

“When we come to these places, we want to give people the experience that, hey, they’ve come to spend their money and they leaving going “holy s*** that was amazing, that’s as close as it’s going to get to seeing AC/DC,” and that’s what we’re trying to give them,” said Kahl.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Merritt Centennials.