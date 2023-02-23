Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola Member of Parliament Dan Albas was recently appointed as the new Co-Chair for a regulatory committee.

The Standing Joint Committee for the Scrutiny of Regulations appointed Albas to the new role on February 13. As Co-Chair he will work opposite Independent Senators Group’s Hon. Yuen Pau Woo.

“I am thankful to my leader, Pierre Poilievre, our Opposition Whip, Kerry-Lynne Findlay and my Conservative Party of Canada colleagues for their support as I take on this new role,” said Dan Albas. “I look forward to working with all MPs & Senators on this important committee.”

Prior to his appointment, Albas was working with the committee as a member. He succeeds fellow Conservative, and Banff-Airdrie MP Blake Richards.

The Scrutiny of Regulations committee began it’s work in the early 1970s. The committee is made up of members from the House of Commons and the Senate. They are mandated to review and scrutinize government regulations.

“To ensure that these government bodies remain accountable to Parliament, the Committee reviews hundreds of regulations and other statutory instruments each year,” the committee explained in their website.

As Co-Chair, Albas will direct the business of the committee, performing some administrative work such as writing to different government bodies and taking their responses to the subject that the committee is reviewing.

“The way it works is you have a Co-Chair from both the House of Commons and the Senate,” he explained. “This is to make sure that all members of the committee feel that they can raise questions. As Co-Chair, I work with all parties from the house side to make sure from our view that our house of parliament is respected.”

Albas added that the committee works by consensus, focusing only on addressing any inconsistencies within regulations reviewed by their independent council.

“Whenever there is a drafting error, or a body exceeds their authority, we can bring the officials in and ask the tough questions. We can even report to the House of Commons and disallow those regulations, but this rarely happens.”

Albas began his Co-Chair duties during the same meeting on February 13 when he was appointed. His next meeting will be on March 6. For more information about the committee, please visit https://www.parl.ca/Committees/en/REGS.