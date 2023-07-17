When Dr. Alex DiGiacomo begins her epic cycling journey across Canada on July 22, it won’t just be to raise money for youth mental health awareness.

The clinical psychologist wants to show Canadians that progress can be made, even if it’s small.

“With some commitment, support, and the right tools, you can be miles from where you started,” she said.

According to a press release, DiGiacomo has seen throughout her career a lot of families and kids struggling to get the help they need.

“I regularly assess kids who have been on a waitlist for months and often their treatment at this point becomes more complicated and resource-intensive,” she said. “Not to mention that delayed intervention is also very stressful for parents, and over time it may lower their capability to cope.”

According to British Columbia’s government website, an estimate of 12.70 per cent of children aged four to 18, or nearly 95,000 children in the province, will experience mental disorders causing significant symptoms and impairment at any given time.

DiGiacomo hopes that her campaign #BreakTheCycle raises awareness and stimulates conversation country wise on the matter.

Along with the awareness, she said in the release that she also hopes to generate funds for carefully chosen charities that are providing direct mental health care or resourcing youth and families in innovative and useful ways.

She also said that she is aware of the mental and physical challenges she might face during this adventure.

“I am a firm believer that we don’t have to have all the answers before we decide to take a step … even if that step is filled with uncertainty,” DiGiacomo said.

DiGiacomo will start her 6,000 cycling journey from Kitsilano Beach, in Vancouver on July 22 and will cycle her way to Merritt on July 23, where she will also stay for the night.