by Kerstin Auer —

As the Nicola Valley braces for another hot summer and the potential climate emergencies that come with it, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is reminding people that community members suffering from dementia are more vulnerable than others and need support.

Dementia is a degenerative and eventually terminal disease that affects memory, judgement, behaviour, and personality of those suffering from it. The Alzheimer Society of B.C. operates province-wide and supports, educates, and advocates for people with dementia, according to a recent press release.

Due to the nature of dementia it’s often not possible for a person to ask for help or even recognize they need help; the responsibility lies on the caregivers to ensure assistance is available to avoid or ease the trauma a heat wave or other emergency situations could possibly cause.

“Emergency situations will disrupt the routine of someone living with dementia whether living at home or in care,” says Kimberly Mckercher, provincial coordinator of staff training and development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “In certain situations, they have limited ability to understand what is happening during evacuations. Creating evacuation plans and preparing emergency kits are essential steps to ensure a prompt response during emergencies.”

Being prepared is essential, and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. suggests having an emergency kit ready with the following items:

Easy on/off clothes (a few sets) and Velcro shoes/sneakers

Supplies of medication (or a list of medications with dosages)

An extra pair of glasses

Incontinence products

Extra identification items for the person, such as an ID bracelet and clothing tags

Copies of legal documents, such as a power of attorney

Copies of medical documents that indicate the individual’s condition and current medications

For those wanting to be proactive the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering a webinar on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at noon, with more strategies to help both people suffering from dementia as well as their caregivers. To find out more details about the webinar and to register, visit alzbc.org/climate-webinar.

Other resources specific to people with dementia can be found online at alzbc.org/summer-emergency or by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-936-6033.