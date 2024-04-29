American singer and songwriter Bryan Bielanski coming to Merritt for a one-night performance.

All the way from Charlotte, North Carolina, Bielanski is set to perform a free concert at The Grand Pub & Grill on Friday, May 11, at 7 p.m.

Bielaski said that music has been a part of his life ever since he was a baby.

“Some of my earliest memories in life are me in my crib watching my mom, dad and sister rocking out to rock records. All kinds of stuff, like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd,” he added. “I remember dancing along in my crib to my parents and my sister listening to all kinds of great music.”

As he became a teenager, Bielanski started playing guitar and writing his own songs and after a while he got in a band.

“(Music) was a part time thing for years with my band and then I made the decision that it was going to be a full time thing and decided I was going to travel and do music,” Bielanski said. “It’s a decision I’m very glad I made because it’s been quite the adventure, travelling around and playing music.”

Inspired by the golden age of rock and roll and big names in the music industry like Buddy Holly, The Beatles and Nirvana, Bielanski managed to create his own style of music.

“Even though it’s just me and an acoustic guitar, I think it’s about as high energy of a show that one guy with an acoustic guitar can do,” he added. “I really like to get into it when I’m playing and I have a really great time on stage and I think by having a good time, it helps the audience to have a good time.”

“My albums are called Bryan’s Super Fun Time One, Two and Three and I try to keep the lyrics pretty positive and lighthearted,” Bielanski said. “When I do my concerts I like to focus on the more happier aspects of life and just try to let that shine through with my concerts.”

Being on the road so often, Bielanski said that the support he gets while on the road was definitely something that caught him by surprise.

“I just meet so many great people … people would give me food and all kinds of generosity like that, you know, from strangers and of course, fans,” he added. “It’s very encouraging to know that so many people are still so generous and willing to help a travelling musician like myself.”

Bielanski hopes that those who attend his concert have a great time.

“I think they should expect to hear some catchy songs, some energetic and enthusiastic performance,” he said. “They should be prepared to leave the show with smiles on their faces. If they did not already come in smiling, then they’ll leave smiling.”