The annual golf tournament hosted by the Merritt Centennials will take place this year on July 16 at the Merritt Golf and Country Club. The event will celebrate the team’s upcoming golden year.

“This Season will mark the beginning of the 50th year of the longest continuously running franchise in the BCHL,” said Centennials President, Kelly Bartch.

“No other team in the BCHL may lay claim this title!”

Bartch has been involved with the organization since 2006 as billet family then to other volunteer roles such as equipment manager before landing his current position as the President.

The Cents’ history dates back to its creation back in 1961 when it was called the Kamloops Rockets. The team was acquired by the Merritt Hockey Limited in 1974 and has been the community’s team since.

The tournament invites participants to register a team of four players for the tournament.

The team’s entry fee for the tournament will cover their play as well as a dinner to following the contest. Participants will also have an opportunity to take part in a number of hole in one sponsors, putting contest, closest to pin, and chipping contest.

“We encourage fans, alumni, sponsors, MGCC members and anyone else to attend and enjoy the comradery offered by the Merritt Centennials, Merritt Golf and Country Club and our little City in the Valley,” said Bartch.

Registration fees are $550 per team however, an early Bird Pricing of $500 is offered to the first 20 teams to sign up. Interested participants can Register on-line at www.merrittcentennials.com/golf