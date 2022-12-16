Following the approval of the Mount Mabel Wind Projects, wind energy development company MKI continues to collect data and further develop their alternative energy project. The development is expected to create jobs and produce revenue, contributing to the local economy.

Earlier in July, it was announced that a Crown Land Licence of Occupation had been issued for Mount Mabel at 40 MW and Mount Bob at 49 MW for a total of up to 21 wind turbines.

“It’s taken a long time and a lot of work has been put into this,” said Martin Ince, president and founder of MKI Wind Energy. “There was a lot of talking to the community was done and now it’s finally happening.”

The project located approximately 30 km north of Merritt on Highway 5 has been in the planning process for many years, and is now fully approved by the Ministry of Forests (formerly FLNRO).

The benefits of the project are long-term including jobs and direct revenue from the electricity

sold. Gross revenue is approximately $15 Million per year. The price of power from the Mount Mabel Wind Project is competitive with the BC Hydro industrial rate. The rate of return ranges from 10% to 14% over the 30-year life of the Project.

The first meteorological tower was installed in 2013 and the initial Development Plan was submitted to FLNRO in 2016. Meteorological data is continuing to be collected from the two installed met towers as well as from portable LiDAR wind measurement equipment. Environmental monitoring of the bat population continues.

There are approximately 60 “conditions of approval” required to be met. Conditions include completion of detailed archaeological studies, geotechnical investigation, Construction Environmental Management Plans and operations monitoring.

Additional consultations with the Forestry Licence holder (Aspen Planners), local First Nations and other users are also required. MKI Wind Energy continues to seek First Nation equity involvement in the project and is continuing negotiations with all Nicola Valley Chiefs and Councils.

“The time for wind energy is now because it is the cheapest form of energy generation in the province,” Ince said.

“I’m looking forward to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and having that impact on the B.C. climate.”

Timelines depend on the issuing of a BC Hydro ‘clean power call,’ expected at the earliest in 2025, with construction in 2027. MKI is looking for alternative buyers of the produced wind electricity which could accelerate the project. For more information about the project, please visit www.mkince.ca