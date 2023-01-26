Environment Canada is warning British Columbia residents to prepare for a cold spell beginning on Friday, January 26, and extending into late next week. The special weather statement, in effect for most of the province, states that arctic air will lower temperatures during an otherwise fairly mild January.

“A short period of gusty winds will accompany the cold air’s arrival through the interior, and may combine with snow leading to a brief period of blowing snow Saturday,” reads a statement by Environment Canada.

The gusts will bring along periods of blowing snow, along with lower than normal temperatures caused by wind chills.

While temperatures are expected to rise gradually beginning next week, the exact timing for a return to seasonal temperatures is not known.

The Nicola Valley Community Shelter, located at 2350 Voght Street, is a 30 bed emergency shelter offering daily meals, showers, beds, and storage lockers. Along with it, a 24 hour warming centre has been opened at 2038 Nicola Avenue, offering a space to warm up from the frigid temperatures. The programs are both funded by the province through BC Housing, bolstered by community donations.