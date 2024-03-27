—— Note: The Merritt Herald office will be closed today, March 27, for the moving. Our office will reopen tomorrow at the new location – 1951 Garcia Street, right above Merritt Printing and Stationary.

Dear Readers,

Change is a constant in life, and as we journey through it, we often find ourselves faced with decisions that mark the beginning of a new chapter. Today, I write to you with a mix of nostalgia and excitement as we announce a significant transition for the Merritt Herald.

For those of you who have been following our journey for some time, you may be aware of our longstanding presence at 2090 Granite Avenue. It has been a home to the Herald, a hub of community news and connection, for as long as many of us can remember. Personally, having joined the Herald family in 1994, I’ve spent countless hours within those familiar walls, witnessing the ebb and flow of our town’s stories.

However, as with any business, we must adapt to the changing needs of our community and industry. It is with this in mind that we have made the decision to move our office to a new location: 1951 Garcia Street, above Merritt Printing and Stationery. This move is not just about changing addresses; it represents our commitment to evolving with the times while maintaining the essence of what makes the Herald so cherished by our readers.

One might wonder why such a move is necessary. The truth is, we no longer require the same amount of office space that served us well in the past. With advancements in technology and changes in how we operate, we’ve found that we can thrive in a more streamlined environment without sacrificing the quality of service you’ve come to expect from us.

Now, some of you may be concerned about accessibility, especially for those with mobility issues. Rest assured, we have taken this into careful consideration. While our new location is upstairs, we are implementing a buzzer system to ensure that anyone who requires assistance can simply ring the buzzer, and we will be there to assist them promptly. Your comfort and convenience remain our top priorities.

As we bid farewell to our old location, let us carry with us the fond memories and cherished moments that were shared within those walls. But let us also embrace this new chapter with open arms, for it represents growth, adaptability, and a renewed commitment to serving you, our loyal readers, with the same dedication and passion that has defined the Herald for decades.

Change can be daunting, but it is also an opportunity for growth and renewal. I invite you to join us on this journey as we embark on this exciting new chapter together. Same great service, just a new location.

The Herald office will be closed today, March 27, as we finish moving. We will be at the new location starting tomorrow, March 28.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in the Merritt Herald.

Warm regards,

Theresa Arnold Publisher, Merritt Herald