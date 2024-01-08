A man was taken into custody after bringing chaos to a local gas station.

According to Merritt RCMP, last Wednesday, Jan. 3, a man entered Canco and caused issues inside the gas station’s store.

Mounties said that the man left before police arrived and workers at the gas station didn’t want to press charges.

However, the same individual was seen throwing rocks at the same gas station on the following day, Jan. 4.

According to Merritt RCMP, the man was located by front line officers at a local motel.

In an email to the Herald, Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said the man resisted arrest and fought with police while being taken into custody.

“Charges are being recommended to Crown council,” Roda said in the email. “The man was released on a undertaking with a court date.”