The Nicola Valley Community Arts Council (NVCAC) and Fibre Lovers group never dropped a stitch with their latest offering to the community, with the groups jointly hosting an interactive reception for their Fibre Lovers art show last week.

Approximately 25 people flowed through the reception of the show, which features a number of knitted, woven, felted, embroidered, crocheted, and raw wool pieces by a number of local artists. Although the reception took place on March 31, the show is on until April 16, with plenty of time left for the public too see what Gallery Curator Jano Howarth called a “start to finish” experience, from sheep to showcase.

“With this show, what was important was to show [the process] from start to finish,” commented Howarth.

“We had it from raw wool, to the finished weaving, felting, and knitting. So to also bring in a display of the sheep that are in the are as well, just that sense that in our community, it really is from start to finish for the people who are involved in that artform.”

Along with the refreshments, lively conversations, and stunning artworks was an interactive weaving display, with Fibre Lover members Diana Grimshire and Kim Walter showing off the weaving process on a large floor loom. A number of artists with works in the show were present fo the reception, adding to the community feel of the event.

Among the pieces available for viewing are shawls, hats, wall hangings, felted pieces, and a display on a local sheep farm. Attendees enjoyed an evening of incredible local art and community connection. Howarth noted that the show has something for everyone, and could yield new information.

“That’s one of the things I like to doing with these shows, is putting up things that our community might not be aware of,” said Howarth.

The Fibre Lovers art show is on at the Nicola Valley Arts Centre on Voght Street, beside Kekuli Cafe, until April 16. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday. Howarth added that the gallery’s next show is already in the works, and will feature former Merritt Secondary School art teacher Linda Suzuki’s artwork, along with her students.

For more information, including gallery hours, visit the NVCAC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nicolavalleyartscouncil.