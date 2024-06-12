Aspen Planers forced to temporarily cease operations due to the forestry crisis.

Due to what AP Group executive vice president Bruce Rose calls “market realities,” Aspen Planers has ceased operations since April 25.

Prior to the closure, Aspen ran on a “only a single shift daily basis for much of 2023 and 2024,” says Rose.

“(To) simply put, the whole forest industry in B.C., it’s not an exaggeration, it’s collapsing and it’s just in a terrible state,” said Rose. “You can see the negative consequences are all over the place in the province, just over the last couple years, forestry jobs have been lost by the thousands.”

“The frustrating part for us and for everybody else (in the forest industry), there doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency or any support from the B.C. government to address any of these challenges, there’s been no concrete steps taken,” said Rose. “(Forestry) just does not appear to be an industry that the provincial government is interested in supporting or having a strong forest industry.”

“You can see it in the endless facilities closing people, postponing investments that they were going to do earlier,” said Rose citing a cancelled $200 million investment from Canfor into a mill in Houston, B.C.

“They decided to shelve the whole idea because they have the same perspective as we do, there’s no certainty and you just can’t risk investing,” said Rose. “The best way of putting it is: none of this is good for anybody and it needs to get fixed.”

Rose compares the situation to a scene from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail in which a man is being dragged off to be disposed of with other plague victims, to which the man cries “I’m not dead yet.”

According to Rose, the core problem “is that British Columbia is now the highest cost forest products manufacturing in North America.”

“It’s very difficult in forestry to get things done in B.C.,” says Rose. “You’ve got time delay costs, the log affordability costs here, and the lack of government timber that’s put up for auction is making it very difficult.”

Rose looks at Alberta where stumpage, the cost companies or individuals pay provincial governments when harvesting trees off crown land, is much cheaper. “They are literally one tenth of what the log prices are here in British Columbia,” said Rose.

“Alberta has never slowed down, Alberta is booming in the forestry sector right next door.”

Additionally, Rose looks at the amount of time it takes to get a permit to be able to harvest the logs. “One of the other most challenging issues is all the land use policies that have been rolled out over the last few years by this government, it impacts the ability to get access on the timber harvesting landbase,” says Rose.

“Sometimes permits take two years, three years, four years; there’s no certainty to anything, there’s no certainty to whether you’re gonna get logs, whether they’re going to be competitively priced, whether there’s even access to them,” said Rose. “Nobody can run a business with the time delays associated with this.”

The 2024 April edition of forestry newsletter “View From The Stump” lists Aspen Planers as “current curtailment due to log affordability (high stumpage) and land use policies impacting log availability.”

Rose echoes Canfor president and CEO Don Kayne’s sentiments after the curtailing of the Polar sawmill in Bear Lake, B.C., and suspension of the Houston mill.

“The ability to reliably access enough economic timber to run our manufacturing facilities is critical for our business. Unfortunately, while our province has a sufficient supply of timber available for harvest as confirmed by the Allowable Annual Cut set by B.C.’s chief forester, the actual harvest level has declined dramatically in recent years. In 2023 the actual harvest was 42 per cent lower than the allowable cut, a level not seen since the 1960s,” said Kayne.

“The current situation is not accidental, given that senior leaders in the Ministry of Forests are highly competent and intelligent folks,” says Rose.

The closure of Aspen Planers has affected approximately 100 employees according to Rose. “When you take a couple hundred direct jobs out things, somewhere else, there’s probably between suppliers and partners of ours and contractors, and all of the associated issues, there’s probably another (two to three) hundred indirect jobs that rely on that, doesn’t matter if it’s a tire shop or industrial supply store.”

“None of this is good for anybody, our industry should be growing, not declining,” said Rose.

“It would be nice to see some sense of urgency and some support from the provincial government and other levels of government to address the challenges, to take some concrete steps to support the forest industry in B.C.” said Rose. “There’s lots of talk about: ‘we support the industry’ and ‘it’s a foundational industry,’ but they have little credibility on these issues, in terms of action.”

“It’s a heartbreaking time for the company, the entire ownership has appreciated the support for the last 75 years in the region, we understand the huge impact this has on employees, communities, contractors, our First Nations partners,” said Rose.

“Sadly the current policy framework does not reflect the market realities that we’re operating in so therefore we have little choice at the current time but to be closed,” said Rose. “We’re acutely aware of the effect this has on our important partners and supporters and we’ve had an extraordinary amount of support from Nicola Valley throughout our existence.”

Rose does not know when Aspen Planers will open again. “The whole current policy framework that we have, it just doesn’t reflect any market realities of the current markets we’re in,” said Rose. “There’s gonna have to be some changes either in the cost structure or in the lumber market side in terms of pricing before we’re in a position to return to local production.”